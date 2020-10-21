Which states saw unemployment rise, fall last month?

Unemployment rates declined from August to September in 30 states, rose in eight states and were stable in 12 states and Washington, D.C., according to data released Oct. 20 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the unemployment rate dropped in many states month over month, all states and Washington, D.C., saw jobless rate increases in September compared to the same month a year prior.

The latest bureau data also showed the size of the workforce declined in more than half of the 30 states where unemployment rates fell from August to September, suggesting many workers stopped job searches last month, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Overall, the U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, marking the fifth consecutive month of gains, but a decrease from 1.4 million jobs added in August and 1.8 million jobs added in July. The unemployment rate also fell to 7.9 percent in September, compared to 8.4 percent in August and 10.2 percent in July.

Here are the states where unemployment rates were lower last month than in August, according to the bureau.

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Here are the states where unemployment rates were higher last month compared to August, according to the bureau.

Texas

Utah

North Carolina

Alabama

Arizona

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

To view the full bureau report, click here.

