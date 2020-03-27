Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 25-27

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. This list includes cases that have been reported March 25-27. This roundup will be updated regularly.

California

Five workers at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco have tested positive for COVID-19, TV station KPIX reported. The skilled nursing facility was placed on lockdown the evening of March 25.

An emergency room physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, KTVU reported. A message to hospital staff cited by the TV station said the physician is self-isolating at home.

Massachusetts

More than 150 employees at four hospitals in Boston have tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported. The positive cases were reported by the afternoon of March 26 by Tufts Medical Center (52 employees), Brigham and Women's Hospital (45 employees), Massachusetts General Hospital (41 employees) and Boston Medical Center (15 employees).

Connecticut

State Department of Mental health and Addiction Services officials confirmed that an employee at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown has tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Connecticut reported. Department officials said the person is recovering at home.

Florida

Six employees at Tampa General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, WFLA reported. A hospital spokesperson told the TV station the employees included people in clinical and nonclinical roles.

Two employees of Fort Myers-based Lee Health, a publicly operated hospital system, have tested positive for COVID-19, and 118 employees are quarantined at home, the News-Press reported.

Minnesota

An employee at St. Luke's in Duluth has tested positive for COVID-19, KQDS reported. A hospital spokesperson told the TV station the infection was related to travel.

Hawaii

An employee at Wahiawa General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Hawaii News Now. A memo to staff cited by the multimedia news organization said the employee is in quarantine at home.

Arizona

Phoenix Children's Hospital confirmed via Twitter that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said the employee is recuperating at home.

