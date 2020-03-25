New York hotel to house healthcare workers responding to COVID-19

A New York City hotel will house nurses, physicians and medical personnel responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts announced the news March 25. Ty Warner, which owns the Four Seasons New York, said it would open the hotel to healthcare workers responding to the pandemic free of charge.

"Our healthcare workers are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis," said Ty Warner, founder and chairman of the eponymous chain.

"Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days," he added. "They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate."

Four Seasons New York is a 350-room hotel in Manhattan.

