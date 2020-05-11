Unemployment rate could exceed 20% by June, top White House adviser says

In a weekend interview, one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers projected the nation's unemployment rate to surpass 20 percent, according to The Washington Post.

The interview occurred days after the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April, and the jobless rate reached 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression. The number does not include people who are considered underemployed, or those who are not looking for jobs.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, on CBS's "Face the Nation" May 10, said he believes May or June would be the low point for unemployment at "north of 20" percent.

"There are more than 30 million people that are getting initial claims for unemployment insurance. That's the biggest negative shock to the jobs market that we've seen since World War II," he told host Margaret Brennan.

"To get unemployment rates like the ones that we're about to see, which I think will climb up toward 20 percent by next month, you have to really go back to the Great Depression to see that," he added.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also addressed unemployment May 10, on "Fox News Sunday."

Host Chris Wallace asked if the U.S. unemployment rate was "close to 25 percent at this point, which is Great Depression neighborhood," and Mr. Mnuchin replied, "Chris, we could be."

The reported numbers "are probably going to get worse before they get better," he said.

Still, he emphasized, "This is no fault of American business, this is no fault of American workers. This is a result of a virus."

Mr. Mnuchin predicted "a bounce back from a low standpoint" after "a very, very bad second quarter," based on a phased economic reopening.

Read the Post's full story here.

More articles on workforce:

University Hospitals to launch COVID-19 antibody testing for front-line workers

New York City to hire 1,000 healthcare workers to track COVID-19 spread

6 hospitals offering antibody testing to employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.