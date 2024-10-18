UK HealthCare's new network for partnerships, training: 6 things to know

Lexington-based University of Kentucky has established a network designed to advance healthcare outcomes, education and workforce training across the state.

Here are six things to know:

1. The university's board approved the Advancing Kentucky Together Network, which will begin with clinical partnerships and could expand into other areas, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

2. The network will invest millions in resources and intellectual property by UK HealthCare.

3. Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center, a 348-bed facility, plans to be the first member of the network.

4. The network will support partners through sharing expertise of tracking and measuring patient outcomes and expanding community outreach to increase access to care, the release said.

5. The network will also aid partners in workforce, education, research and training initiatives that will be linked to UK HealthCare's seven health profession colleges.

6. UK HealthCare has more than 10,000 employees throughout its hospitals and clinics.