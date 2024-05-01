U.S. healthcare job openings decrease

U.S. job openings hit 8.5 million in March of 2024, the lowest level of openings since March of 2021.

The findings come from the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover report , which came out May 1.

The report found that U.S. job openings decreased 325,000 from February. For healthcare and social assistance, job openings decreased 30,000, from 1.81 million openings in February to 1.78 million in March. Job openings also shrunk 158,000 in the finance and insurance industry, from 515,000 in February to 357,000 in March.

While job openings across industries dropped, hiring also saw a decrease of 281,000 from February to March.

Hiring for the healthcare and social assistance industry decreased by 13,000, from 778,000 in February to 765,000 in March.







