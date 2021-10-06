Single women's pay, education lags compared to partnered counterparts 

New research from the Pew Research Center shows that women in partnerships earn more than their single counterparts and are also more educated on average, Bloomberg reported Oct. 5.

The study showed that while partnered women earned on average $40,000 in 2019, up from $13,100 in 1990, single women's income plateaued at $32,300. Partnered women are also now more likely to hold a bachelor's degree, with 43 percent of married women having completed undergraduate university as compared to 33 percent of single women.

The advances in pay for partnered women "is due in large part to the growing share of mothers who have entered the labor force since 1990" according to the study. The child care shortage, though, could threaten to damage the advances made.