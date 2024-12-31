Retirement is not on Gen X's radar

The oldest members of Generation X will turn 60 in 2025, but retirement may not be on the horizon, according to a Dec. 31 newsletter published by Fortune.

Nearly 20% of Americans 65 and older are employed, almost double the rate from 35 years ago, Fortune reported Dec. 27. While many older adults are not interested in retiring, some are open to reducing their workload as they age.

Baby boomers are also working well into their 60s and 70s, often because they enjoy it, Fortune reported.

This trend is mirrored in CEO demographics. The average age of newly hired CEOs, while decreasing, remains higher than a decade ago, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report. The average age at hire for CEOs was 53.5 in 2024, down from a peak of 55.5 years in 2022. In healthcare, the average CEO tenure is 7.6 years, the report noted.