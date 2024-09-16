How the age of new CEOs has changed over 10 years

The average age of newly hired CEOs is decreasing, but it is still higher than it was in 2014, according to a recent Crist Kolder Associates report.

The report measured C-suite executive turnover from Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies and contains data through Aug. 1. Of the 671 companies studied, there were 679 known CEO ages at hire. Of the companies, 10.1% were in the healthcare space.

The average age at hire for CEOs in 2014 was 51.8; in 2024, the average age was 53.5, according to the report. The latter figure is about three years older than the average age of newly hired CFOs.

The 2024 average is down from its 2022 peak of 55.5 years old and 2023's average of 55.1 years old.

The average age of all CEOs studied has been consistent over the past decade, ranging between 56.1 and 58.2. In 2024, the average age was 57.9, which is 5.4 years older than the average CFO, according to the report.