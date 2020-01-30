PA workforce growth or decline, by state

The number of certified physician assistants in the U.S. grew 6.6 percent between 2017 and 2018, from 122,555 to 130,620, according to a report issued Jan. 29 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Rhode Island had the greatest year-over-year increase in the number of certified PAs (13.7 percent), while the District of Columbia saw a decrease of 0.3 percent, according to the report, which was based on data from 130,620 PAs who were certified as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The PA workforce growth (or PA workforce decline) in each state and the District of Columbia are listed below:

Alabama

2017: 785

2018: 843

Alaska

2017: 574

2018: 582

Arizona

2017: 2,715

2018: 2,902

Arkansas

2017: 413

2018: 460

California

2017: 9,499

2018: 10,078

Colorado

2017: 3,268

2018: 3,468

Connecticut

2017: 2,121

2018: 2,284

Delaware

2017: 355

2018: 384

District of Columbia

2017: 269

2018: 261

Florida

2017: 7,723

2018: 8,226

Georgia

2017: 3,549

2018: 3,716

Hawaii

2017: 322

2018: 336

Idaho

2017: 1,041

2018: 1,113

Illinois

2017: 3,335

2018: 3,571

Indiana

2017: 1,416

2018: 1,563

Iowa

2017: 1,132

2018: 1,191

Kansas

2017: 1,098

2018: 1,129

Kentucky

2017: 1,351

2018: 1,407

Louisiana

2017: 1,138

2018: 1,211

Maine

2017: 819

2018: 843

Maryland

2017: 2,918

2018: 3,063

Massachusetts

2017: 3,237

2018: 3,505

Michigan

2017: 5,060

2018: 5,333

Minnesota

2017: 2,569

2018: 2,734

Mississippi

2017: 231

2018: 250

Missouri

2017: 1,089

2018: 1,177

Montana

2017: 631

2018: 688

Nebraska

2017: 1,105

2018: 1,189

Nevada

2017: 820

2018: 913

New Hampshire

2017: 768

2018: 824

New Jersey

2017: 2,796

2018: 3,040

New Mexico

2017: 750

2018: 765

New York

2017: 12,022

2018: 12,743

North Carolina

2017: 6,028

2018: 6,459

North Dakota

2017: 322

2018: 345

Ohio

2017: 3,399

2018: 3,711

Oklahoma

2017: 1,455

2018: 1,542

Oregon

2017: 1,721

2018: 1,859

Pennsylvania

2017: 8,184

2018: 8,818

Rhode Island

2017: 371

2018: 422

South Carolina

2017: 1,604

2018: 1,718

South Dakota

2017: 575

2018: 587

Tennessee

2017: 2,073

2018: 2,199

Texas

2017: 8,159

2018: 8,682

Utah

2017: 1,395

2018: 1,502

Vermont

2017: 374

2018: 375

Virginia

2017: 3,220

2018: 3,443

Washington

2017: 2,914

2018: 3,134

West Virginia

2017: 988

2018: 1,010

Wisconsin

2017: 2,606

2018: 2,775

Wyoming

2017: 248

2018: 247

Access more information about the 2018 report here. The 2017 report is available here.

