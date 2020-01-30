PA workforce growth or decline, by state

The number of certified physician assistants in the U.S. grew 6.6 percent between 2017 and 2018, from 122,555 to 130,620, according to a report issued Jan. 29 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.   

Rhode Island had the greatest year-over-year increase in the number of certified PAs (13.7 percent), while the District of Columbia saw a decrease of 0.3 percent, according to the report, which was based on data from 130,620 PAs who were certified as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The PA workforce growth (or PA workforce decline) in each state and the District of Columbia are listed below:

Alabama
2017: 785
2018: 843

Alaska
2017: 574
2018: 582

Arizona
2017: 2,715
2018: 2,902

Arkansas
2017: 413
2018: 460

California
2017: 9,499
2018: 10,078

Colorado
2017: 3,268
2018: 3,468

Connecticut

2017: 2,121
2018: 2,284

Delaware
2017: 355
2018: 384

District of Columbia

2017: 269
2018: 261

Florida
2017: 7,723
2018: 8,226

Georgia
2017: 3,549
2018: 3,716

Hawaii
2017: 322
2018: 336

Idaho
2017: 1,041
2018: 1,113

Illinois
2017: 3,335
2018: 3,571

Indiana
2017: 1,416
2018: 1,563

Iowa
2017: 1,132
2018: 1,191

Kansas
2017: 1,098
2018: 1,129

Kentucky
2017: 1,351
2018: 1,407

Louisiana

2017: 1,138
2018: 1,211

Maine
2017: 819
2018: 843

Maryland
2017: 2,918
2018: 3,063

Massachusetts
2017: 3,237
2018: 3,505

Michigan
2017: 5,060
2018: 5,333

Minnesota
2017: 2,569
2018: 2,734

Mississippi
2017: 231
2018: 250

Missouri
2017: 1,089
2018: 1,177

Montana
2017: 631
2018: 688

Nebraska
2017: 1,105
2018: 1,189

Nevada
2017: 820
2018: 913

New Hampshire
2017: 768
2018: 824

New Jersey
2017: 2,796
2018: 3,040

New Mexico
2017: 750
2018: 765

New York
2017: 12,022
2018: 12,743

North Carolina
2017: 6,028
2018: 6,459

North Dakota
2017: 322
2018: 345

Ohio
2017: 3,399
2018: 3,711

Oklahoma
2017: 1,455
2018: 1,542

Oregon
2017: 1,721
2018: 1,859

Pennsylvania
2017: 8,184
2018: 8,818

Rhode Island
2017: 371
2018: 422

South Carolina
2017: 1,604
2018: 1,718

South Dakota
2017: 575
2018: 587

Tennessee
2017: 2,073
2018: 2,199

Texas
2017: 8,159
2018: 8,682

Utah
2017: 1,395
2018: 1,502

Vermont
2017: 374
2018: 375

Virginia
2017: 3,220
2018: 3,443

Washington
2017: 2,914
2018: 3,134

West Virginia
2017: 988
2018: 1,010

Wisconsin
2017: 2,606
2018: 2,775

Wyoming
2017: 248
2018: 247

Access more information about the 2018 report here. The 2017 report is available here.   

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

