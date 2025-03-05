OSHA opens investigation into UPMC hospital shooting

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a Feb. 22 shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa., that left two dead and five wounded, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Lenore Uddyback-Fortson, regional director of the Office of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor in Philadelphia, said the investigation began Feb. 22, following the incident.

"The agency has a total of six months to conduct its investigation and release its findings, "Ms. Uddyback-Fortson added. "No further information is available at this time."

The incident occurred between 10:35-11:13 a.m. in the hospital's ICU when a man identified by authorities as Dogenes Archangel-Ortiz allegedly held staff members hostage before Mr. Archangel-Ortiz was killed by police in a shootout that left West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte dead. Two other officers were shot by the suspect, and three hospital staff members — a physician, a nurse and custodian — suffered gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A fourth staff member was injured in a fall.

OSHA investigates imminent danger situations; severe injuries and illnesses; worker complaints' referrals of hazards from other agencies, individuals, organizations or the media; targeted inspections; and follow-up inspections, according to an agency fact sheet.

In a statement shared with Becker's, UPMC spokesperson Susan Manko said the hospital is fully supporting the OSHA investigation.

"We are grateful that our staff members who were injured are continuing their recovery at home while they have our full and ongoing support," she said. "Our hearts remain heavy with sadness and infinite gratitude for Officer Andrew Duarte, whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty exemplified sheer heroism.

"We will never forget his bravery and selfless commitment to protecting our community. We are thankful also for the outpouring of support, prayers, and words of comfort that we have received from so many individuals and organizations across our region and nation, including many other health systems. Across UPMC hospitals, our armed police officers and security teams are devoted to keeping us safe. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety and well-being of all at our facilities."