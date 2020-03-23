New York's call for hospital staffing help nets 30,000 responses

New York has seen 30,000 responses to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's request that former physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals to step in amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced the news March 23, after previously requesting that retired community, healthcare professionals who are licensed and registered offer to work in case of staffing shortages.

Mr. Cuomo said the request — which included qualified medical and nursing school students, according to The Daily Gazette — resulted in 30,000 responses as of March 23, but more still are needed.

He said he is drafting an emergency executive order for all nurses who are registered to enlist, and the state is sending a directive to insurance companies.

"Health insurance companies employ many nurses, doctors, etc. in the insurance business," the governor added. "We're saying, we don't need them in the insurance business now, we would like them to help in hospitals because this is not about assessing insurance claims at this point. This is about saving lives. When we get to assessing insurance claims, we can handle it then."

Read more COVID-19 updates from the governor here.

