New Jersey weighs penalties for healthcare workers who spread 'misinformation'

New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would designate the spread of "misinformation" or "disinformation" to patients by healthcare workers as professional misconduct subject to disciplinary action.

Assembly Bill No. 1884, would allow professional and occupational licensing boards to impose professional misconduct charges against healthcare professionals based on the extent of the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation.

The bill currently defines misinformation as "any health-related claim of fact that is false" and disinformation as "misinformation that is deliberately disseminated with malicious intent or an intent to mislead."

It does not specify penalties for misconduct, and each board would establish their own regulations, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

The bill passed the Assembly Health Committee on Sept. 23 with amendments and has been referred to the Assembly Regulated Professions Committee.












