New Jersey criminalizes threats against healthcare workers

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation May 8 that establishes the criminal offense of threats against a healthcare professional or any worker employed by a healthcare facility.

The "Health Care Heroes Violence Prevention Act" also establishes additional penalties for an individual who assaults a worker employed by a licensed healthcare facility or a healthcare professional.

Under the bill, a person is guilty of a disorderly persons offense "if the individual knowingly and willfully makes a threat against a healthcare professional or any worker employed by a healthcare facility with the intent to intimidate, interfere with, or impede the performance of his or her official duties."

The bill also states that a person is guilty if the individual "knowingly sends, delivers, or makes, for the purpose of sending or delivering, a threat to intimidate, interfere with, or impede official duties of a healthcare professional or any worker employed by a healthcare facility."

A disorderly persons offense is punishable by up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000. A person convicted of assault against a healthcare professional is allowed to be sentenced to an anger management course of up to 12 months and community service of up to 30 days.

"If there's one thing the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, it is the essential role healthcare workers play in our society," Mr. Murphy said in a news release. "Growing threats and attacks against these courageous heroes are unacceptable. We owe healthcare workers, including volunteers and employees in healthcare settings, our gratitude and respect. This law will provide greater protections for healthcare workers in our state to help deter both physical and verbal acts of violence against these professionals."



New Jersey is among the states that have worked to address violence against healthcare workers. On May 2, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that increases penalties for people who commit violence against healthcare workers and allows hospitals to establish campus police forces.