More than 62,000 US healthcare workers have COVID-19, CDC says

There are 62,344 cases of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel in the U.S., and 291 have died, new data from the CDC shows.

The number of healthcare worker coronavirus infections has risen sharply from the last time the CDC put out this data in April, when 9,282 healthcare workers in the U.S. were confirmed by the CDC to have COVID-19.

The latest numbers from the CDC are also likely lower than the actual number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers. The latest data is based on 1.3 million people, but information on whether they are healthcare workers was available for only 282,366 (21.3 percent) of people.

Also, of the 62,344 COVID-19 cases known among healthcare workers, information on whether they died was only available for 35,460 (56.9 percent).

As of 10:40 a.m. CDT, May 27, there are 1.68 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., and the death toll stands at 98,933, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine's dashboard.

