Mission Health has 828 job openings, creates CNA training program

Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health has created a certified nursing assistant training program and started a nurse residency program to meet its need for more employees, the organization confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Across Mission Health's six hospitals and its post-acute facility, CarePartners, there are 72 CNA openings and 354 openings for registered nurses, according to spokesperson Nancy Lindell. Overall, there are 828 job openings systemwide and 637 in Asheville.

Ms. Lindell said one way the health system is meeting its need for employees is through the new CNA training program. The program at Mission Health's Highlands (N.C.)-Cashiers Hospital started March 8 with nine participants and the program at the health system's Mission Hospital in Asheville begins March 15 with 10 participants.

Under the state-approved, six-week program, Mission Health will hire patient safety attendants and pay them to train to become a CNA. The program includes classroom hours, as well as hours in the simulations lab and hours in clinical inpatient units with supervision.

Ms. Lindell said program participants will be able to perform tasks they completed in the simulation lab on the inpatient unit. At the end of the six-week course, state CNA examiners will facilitate testing at Mission Hospital, and those who pass will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

"The goal of the program is to offer those who have an interest in healthcare who might not be able to afford the expense of this education or might not have the time because they are working at another job, to instead make a fulltime paycheck while being trained on state-approved curriculum and then be put directly into that role as soon as they pass the test. They pay nothing out of pocket," said Ms. Lindell.

She said CNAs are also eligible for tuition reimbursement if they want to continue their nursing education.

In addition to the CNA training program, Mission Health has started a new paid nurse residency program. Ms. Lindell said the intensive registered nurse training program includes classroom learning, simulations and modules, followed by a proctorship on the unit in which they would work. Participants will begin serving as an RN on the floor once the training is completed.

Mission Health hospitals participating in the nurse residency program this summer are Mission Hospital in Asheville, CarePartners, Franklin, N.C.-based Angel Medical Center, Highlands, Brevard, N.C.-based Transylvania Regional Hospital and Asheville Specialty Hospital.

