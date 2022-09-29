Michigan health system to make 'several hundred' job cuts

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System will make "several hundred job cuts," primarily in leadership and non-patient care roles, the Lansing State Journal reported Sept. 29.

The layoffs come after the health system suffered a $90 million loss in the first six months of 2022 and the cost of contracting agency labor rises, a Sparrow spokesperson told the newspaper. The health system is projected to spend $50 million on contracted labor — which it has increasingly enlisted as wages, salaries and benefits heightened — in fiscal 2022, the spokesperson said.

Some of the cuts will affect members of the Michigan Nurses Association, according to the newspaper.

"We are using the rights we have as a union to try to mitigate the potential consequences to patient safety as much as possible," Kevin Glaza, vice president of the Michigan Nurses Association, said in the report.