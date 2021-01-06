Men continue to outpace women in healthcare job recovery

Job recovery in healthcare remains slower among women than men, according to a recent analysis by consulting firm Altarum.

For the analysis, Altarum examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from February to October.

Five findings:

1. In April, at the beginning of the pandemic, women had lost 1.4 million healthcare jobs, compared to 180,000 for men.

2. The gender gap closed somewhat between April and June, but there was not as much progress between July and October, according to the study.

3. To return to February levels, about 36,000 healthcare jobs for men need to come back, compared to 530,000 for women.

4. Altarum cited the blend of healthcare occupations typically held by women and the lack of affordable and safe child care options as likely contributing factors to the slower job recovery among women.

5. Researchers concluded that policymakers "should enact measures that support affordable child care, unemployment and low-income family assistance, paid family leave, and worker education and training."

Read the full study here.

