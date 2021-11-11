Lifespan plans to hire 1,000 people of color in diversity efforts

As part of its workforce diversity efforts, Lifespan will hire more than 1,000 people of color over the next four years, the Providence, R.I.-based health system announced.

The initiative, announced in a Nov. 9 news release, is made possible by a $10 million commitment from the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a private nonprofit foundation.

Lifespan said the investment is "to support career programs that help ensure our workforce and its leaders reflect the communities we serve." It will go toward expanding professional development program offerings and adding new career pathways for people of color.

More specifically, the $10 million award will allow Lifespan to provide no-cost certification for high-demand medical professions, such as nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, medical assistant, behavioral health specialist and doula, the health system said. Other efforts cited by Lifespan include developing a paid job-training program for people of color who were previously incarcerated, as well as a succession program to prepare people of color for leadership roles. The health system is also making plans for a nursing leadership fellowship program.

More information about the award is available here.