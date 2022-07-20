LifePoint pays back wages for overtime violations

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $97,209 in back wages for 41 emergency services workers at Sanford, N.C.-based LifePoint-Central Carolina Hospital, according to a July 19 press release.

Investigators with the department's Wage and Hour Division found that LifePoint used timekeeping software that automatically deducted meal periods from employee work hours in the emergency department after the employee worked a specific number of hours. The employer failed to relieve many emergency services workers of all duties during "meal" periods.

When that time was added to the employee's other work hours and exceeded 40 hours in a work week, the employees were entitled to overtime compensation.

Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock said in a press release that workers have a right to receive all their earned wages.

"Employers need to ensure all recordkeeping tools that make automatic deductions for meals are accurate and that they can override the system and input accurate information when meal periods are missed. Otherwise, those companies could face consequences, including costly repayment of wages and difficulty in retaining or recruiting workers who choose employment with organizations that are vigilant about workers’ rights," Mr. Blaylock said.