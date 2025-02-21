Job seekers' confidence dips to 2020 levels: LinkedIn

Confidence among U.S. job seekers has fallen to early pandemic levels, according to a Feb. 20 LinkedIn News post.

Job seekers' confidence in finding or keeping a job now stands at +15 on a scale from -100 to +100, based on responses from 494,453 professionals surveyed between April 1, 2020, and Feb. 7, 2025.

Confidence levels were at +9 in April 2020 and +17 in July 2020. The highest recorded confidence was +40 in April 2022, but it has since declined.

Additionally, more than half of active job seekers have been searching for six months or longer, the survey found.