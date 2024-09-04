How AI is disrupting the hiring process

The use of artificial intelligence in resumes, job applications and interviews has created difficulties for some hiring teams, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 4.

For example, candidates are able to use AI to create resumes and have bots rapidly submit them, which has increased the number of resumes submitted for one role and caused a strain on those sorting through them.

The use of AI in interviews — such as using technology to receive answers to questions in live time — has allowed unqualified candidates to be hired and created a "sameness among applicants," the Journal reported.

Some human resources leaders have tackled the issue by adding requirements in the hiring process.

Software platform Lattice includes optional questions on applications, such as asking candidates to list why they are interested in the role. Mendy Slaton, director of people operations for Lattice, told the Journal the organization is considering making it mandatory in an effort to filter out AI-fueled applications.

Wayne Frangesch, chief human resources officer of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth, recently told Becker'sBecker's that for healthcare, the resume is not the most significant aspect of hiring.

"Many of the application systems force applicants through fields that they have to answer to, so the resume, although it can be important, in many ways just depicts some of the experience," he said. "I do think we're still an industry that the resume potential opens the door. But the ability to articulate in an interview your competencies and your skills still is what's driving a lot of hiring."

Some organizations are requiring candidates record a video answering preliminary questions to weed out applicants who might not actually be interested in the role. Further, many companies require tests and ask them to show their work to avoid hiring unqualified candidates, the Journal reported.

One way to ensure a candidate is the right fit is to understand how they align with the organization's mission, Maria Zangardi, senior vice president of human resources for King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, told Becker's in July.

"I look at that as a resume is one thing, whether that's through AI, through a candidate who creates it. But what is most important is what is someone looking for from a perspective of growth and development? Are they looking for an organization that's very mission driven?" Ms. Zangardi said. "In a lot of cases, that is what we see in all of our engagement data, that we have a very mission-driven workforce on that quality care for patients. And I think to me, that's the most important thing, regardless of AI or not using AI for resumes. Really getting to the heart of the candidate."