Hospitals want healthcare workers protected like flight crews

Hospitals are airing their concerns about violence against healthcare workers in an advertorial published April 18 in USA Today.

Healthcare workers were hailed as heroes at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they face increasing acts of violence and abuse at work, wrote Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, CEO of the American Hospital Association's American Organization for Nursing Leadership, in the message from U.S. hospitals and health systems.

While hospitals are making efforts to address high workloads, workplace violence and other challenges, more can be done by insisting on zero tolerance for abusive behavior, Dr. Begley said.

The American Hospital Association has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to support legislation that would provide protections for healthcare workers similar to those the Justice Department backed for flight crews and airport workers.

"People who dedicate themselves to saving lives deserve a safe environment, free of violence and intimidation," Dr. Begley said.

