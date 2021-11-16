Healthcare sees strongest job growth of 2021: 5 details

Healthcare added 37,200 jobs in October, its strongest showing thus far in 2021, according to a Nov. 16 report by Altarum, a consulting firm.

The report is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data through October.

Five details from the report:

1. The healthcare job growth in October primarily came from ambulatory healthcare services, which added 32,300 jobs that month.

2. Employment in ambulatory care settings is back to a level seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Altarum report, which cites recovery and growth in dental offices, outpatient care centers, and medical and diagnostic labs as contributing factors.

3. Hospitals gained 1,100 jobs in October, compared to 8,100 jobs lost in September. Still, employment in hospitals is down 1.7 percent since February 2020.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities also added jobs in October (3,800), but employment in these settings is still down 12 percent since February 2020.

5. Overall, the U.S. gained 531,000 jobs in October after gaining 194,000 jobs in September.