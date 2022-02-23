HCA Virginia hospitals to host nurse hiring event featuring on-the-spot offers

HCA Virginia hospitals are hosting a registered nurse hiring event Feb. 24 in Midlothian.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with nursing directors and staff from Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, and Henrico Doctors' Hospitals (Forest, Parham and Retreat campuses), according to a media advisory shared with Becker's.

The event will also feature on-the-spot job offers and up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some specialties and positions.

HCA Virginia is a division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The Virginia division operates 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, five freestanding emergency rooms and three urgent care centers.