Gen Z's top hospital employers of choice

The National Society of High School Scholars has released its 2024 career interests survey highlighting the preferences and attitudes of high-achieving high school students, college students and recent college graduates.

The academic honor society's survey, conducted from Jan. 17 to March 6, examined responses from 10,000 participants representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. military bases overseas, and U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Among the findings is that among Gen Z, medical facilities or institutions are the second-most-preferred employers identified by survey respondents. Large corporations were first and small/family businesses were third.

Additionally, hospitals earned several of the top five spots for desired employers. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., ranked No. 1, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic ranked No. 2 and a local hospital ranked No. 4. Other organizations in the top 15 included Health Care Service Corp. (No. 3), Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (No. 12) and the CDC (No. 14.).



View the full survey findings here.