Florida earmarks another $130M to boost nursing education, workforce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently approved an additional $130 million investment in two programs designed to reduce nursing shortages.

The Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education Fund rewards achievement among nursing education programs at state universities, school district postsecondary technical career centers, and Florida College System institutions that offer a licensed practical nurse program, according to a Sept. 3 news release from the governor's office.

Established two years ago, the Linking Industry to Nursing Education Fund offers competitive grants for state universities, school districts, Florida College System institutions, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities by offering dollar-for-dollar matching funds to agencies that collaborate with healthcare providers, the release said.

In addition to the $130 million for the programs, there is also $125 million appropriated in fiscal year 2022-23 and fiscal year 2023-24. This brings Florida's total investment to $380 million.











