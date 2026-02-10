Cross Country Healthcare: The Next Growth Chapter

Stronger, Smarter, and More Committed

When Cross Country Healthcare’s proposed transaction with Aya was terminated, some assumed Cross Country would emerge diminished. Instead, the moment became a catalyst for renewal—reenergizing leadership, sharpening strategy, and accelerating innovation.

Far from slowing momentum, the experience strengthened Cross Country’s independence, resilience, and competitive resolve. It also reinforced a fundamental truth: innovation thrives on competition, not consolidation. The future of healthcare labor depends on differentiated platforms, continuous innovation, and speed of execution—precisely the environment where Cross Country has long excelled.

A Founder’s Renewed Commitment and Decisive Leadership

With Kevin C. Clark, the company’s founder, returning to the helm as CEO and President, Cross Country has emerged re‑energized and armed with a renewed mission, a sharpened strategy, and the kind of decisive leadership that comes from a visionary focused on impact. Clark’s deep, broad business expertise, particularly across technology and digital environments, combined with his long‑standing credibility with health systems, positions Cross Country to execute with confidence. Along with a best‑in‑class executive management team, his track record and trusted industry relationships signal that this is not a period of retrenchment, but one of acceleration.

The transaction never defined Cross Country. What defines it is trusted leadership and a renewed promise to serve at the highest possible level. For clients, candidates, and partners, the strongest choice is Cross Country—the company that has turned challenge into momentum.

Strengthening Trust Through Performance

Cross Country has met the moment with transparent communication, consistent execution, and reliability—deepening trust with clients, candidates, and partners nationwide. The company’s commitment is clear: enable greater success for healthcare organizations, empower clinicians, and strengthen the communities they serve. This is service elevated by technology, not replaced by it.

Financial Strength That Fuels Sustained Innovation

Today, Cross Country stands as a strong, independent market leader with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue, a debt-free balance sheet, and more than $100 million in cash. This financial strength provides resilience and flexibility in a complex labor environment, while enabling sustained investment in innovation. As a transparent public company with a trusted brand, Cross Country offers the stability and accountability healthcare organizations value in long-term partners.

Technology a the Center: Intellify as the AI-Enabled Core

At the center of Cross Country’s strategy is Intellify, the company’s market-leading, AI-enabled workforce platform. Intellify leverages advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to improve workforce forecasting, optimize clinician deployment, and reduce operational friction for healthcare organizations and professionals alike. More than a competitive advantage, the platform used by hundreds of hospital facilities and thousands of users, becoming a scalable foundation for the future of healthcare labor.

While some competitors struggle to modernize legacy systems or retrofit aging operating models, Cross Country is accelerating ahead with future-ready, integrated technology designed to deliver measurable outcomes.

An Unwavering Commitment to Clients, Candidates, and Communities

What hasn’t changed—and will never change—is Cross Country’s dedication to those it serves. Technology is the rocket fuel, but service is the mission. Every product decision, operating improvement, and investment is oriented toward enhancing experience and outcomes for clients, candidates, and the communities they support.

Built for Speed and Execution: A Clinically Led Global Model

Cross Country’s innovation engine is powered by a clinically led global workforce of approximately 2,000 professionals and a strong U.S.–India operating model. This structure enables rapid product iteration, continuous innovation, and reliable, around-the-clock execution—while maintaining high clinical alignment and service quality. The entrepreneurial spirit and competitive mindset remain firmly intact, focused on delivering better outcomes for health systems and clinicians.

Why Choose Cross Country Now

For existing and potential clients the value proposition is clear:

Sharpened by Change, Not Slowed by it: Strengthen focus.

Proven AI-Enabled Platform: Intellify delivers forecasting, deployment optimization, and automation at scale.

Decisive, Credible Leadership: Founder-led execution backed by an experienced management team.

Financial Stability: ~$1B in revenue, no debt, and $100M+ in cash.

Execution at Scale: A clinically led, global operating model built for speed and reliability.

Future-Ready vs. Legacy-Bound: Actively building differentiated, AI-driven solutions while others remain tied to legacy models.

Accelerating Forward

Cross Country’s next chapter is not about recovery—it’s about acceleration. With trusted leadership, strong financials, an AI-enabled platform at its core, and a global operating model designed for speed, the company is setting a higher bar for innovation, reliability, and service in healthcare labor. For clients, clinicians, and partners, the strongest choice is the company that turned challenge into momentum—and is delivering better outcomes, faster.