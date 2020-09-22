COVID-19 cluster at Kentucky hospital prompts testing of 100 employees

UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky., is testing about 100 employees after a cluster of COVID-19 cases developed at the facility, according to a video of a Zoom staff meeting cited by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The cluster of cases is in one unit at the hospital. About 100 employees were expected to be tested no later than Sept. 22, and patients in the unit would be tested, University of Kentucky infection prevention and control leaders said in the video, recorded Sept. 17, according to the Herald-Leader. As of Sept. 21, the hospital reported eight staff member cases linked to the cluster.

Kim Blanton, infection prevention and control director for Lexington-based UK HealthCare, said infected employees would get paid time off for quarantining, and the hospital would fund testing for patients, according to the Herald-Leader. She also warned staff against congregating in the break room and taking off masks.

As UK Good Samaritan deals with a cluster of COVID-19 cases, King's Daughters Medical Center, about 120 miles away in Ashland, Ky., recently reached capacity due to COVID-19. King's Daughters reported 22 deaths and 120 new positive cases the week ended Sept. 18. At the UK HealthCare system, 91 employees have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, nine of which had come from caring for infected patients, UK spokesperson Kristi Willett told the Herald-Leader.

Read the full Herald-Leader article here.

