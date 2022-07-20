Confluence Health reaches agreement with nursing staff

The first negotiated contract since the pandemic between Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health and its Central Washington Hospital nurses has been reached, offering market-leading compensation, iFiber One News reported July 19.

The new deal comes after members of the Washington State Nurses Association raised concerns and detailed challenges to Confluence Health administration..

"We are extremely pleased to have successfully concluded our negotiations with WSNA for a new contract," Tracey Kasnic, BSN, chief nursing officer for Confluence Health, told iFiber One News. "Our nursing staff provides vital patient services that makes Confluence Health a leader in health care, and we value this opportunity every three years to work together on the various needs that arise. We are incredibly pleased to have worked out an agreement which recognizes and compensates employees with a contract that leads the local market and will help us to not only retain but attract additional staff to our facilities."

Compensation is set to increase over the course of the next three years and will be based on level of experience. Ratification bonuses will be included as well.

Confluence Health serves the largest region in Washington state, covering care in three counties. Central Washington Hospital is the largest hospital in North Central Washington state.