California moves back COVID-19 booster deadline for healthcare workers

The California Department of Public Health is giving healthcare workers an additional month to receive a COVID-19 booster.

State officials have extended the deadline for the booster mandate to March 1, according to the California Hospital Association.

In January, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the booster requirement with a deadline of Feb. 1.

The requirement applies to healthcare workers and all workers in high-risk congregate settings, including nursing homes.

The California Hospital Association said state officials gave healthcare workers another month because of challenges raised by the omicron variant and staffing strain. Workers who are unvaccinated or who are vaccinated and eligible for a booster but haven't received one must be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly until they are up to date on their shots.