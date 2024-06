Reactions to minimum staffing laws and their impact on healthcare are mixed, a recent Becker's poll found.

The poll, posted on LinkedIn in early June, asked participants to vote on the likelihood of minimum staffing laws helping or hurting healthcare. Becker's has no insights into respondents' organizations or roles.

Of the 992 votes received, 38% of respondents said minimum staffing laws will hurt healthcare, 33% said they will help, and 28% said it was too soon to tell.