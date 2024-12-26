An OhioHealth leader's journey from high school employee to the C-suite

Tristan Hall, senior vice president and CHRO of Columbus-based OhioHealth, began his journey with the system as a high school student — an experience that has significantly shaped his approach to associate engagement and organizational culture.

Becker's connected with Mr. Hall to discuss his lessons learned through leadership and strategies to help attract, retain and grow OhioHealth's workforce while balancing employee needs for a thriving workplace.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: How has your journey from high school student to CHRO at the system shaped your perspective on organizational culture and associate engagement?

Tristan Hall: My journey from a high school student to the chief human resources officer at OhioHealth has profoundly shaped my perspective on organizational culture and associate engagement. Starting at a young age allowed me to experience the organization from the ground up, giving me a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities at various levels.

One of the most impactful aspects of my journey has been learning from leaders throughout the organization. Observing their actions has taught me invaluable lessons about what to do and, just as importantly, what not to do. These experiences have reinforced the importance of leading with integrity, empathy and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Starting from the ground up has also shown me that OhioHealth strives to do the right thing for our people. When we make a mistake, we don't just fix it; we learn from it. This commitment to learning and growth is central to our culture and is crucial for fostering an environment where associates feel valued and empowered.

In my current role, I strive to lead with empathy and transparency, drawing on my early experiences to inform my decisions. I am committed to promoting a culture that encourages growth, development and a sense of belonging for all associates.

Q: What strategies will you focus on to attract, retain and grow OhioHealth's workforce?

TH: At OhioHealth, our HR strategy centers on four key components: attracting, retaining, developing and transforming our talent. To bring this vision to life, we are committed to five main strategies:

Cultivating a strong organizational culture

Focusing on rewards and recognition

Boosting associate engagement

Building strong talent pipelines

Reducing reliance on contract labor

By prioritizing these areas, we aim to create a supportive and high-performing culture where associates feel valued, respected and empowered to succeed. OhioHealth remains committed to offering competitive benefits, clear career pathways and meaningful recognition for associates' contributions and achievements.

Building strong community relationships is also central to our approach. Collaborating with high schools, colleges and universities allows us to develop robust talent pipelines through internships, apprenticeships and co-op programs. These initiatives provide hands-on experiences and clear pathways to employment at OhioHealth. Additionally, our professional development programs are designed to prepare associates for critical roles, reducing our reliance on contract labor and travelers.

Q: How will you balance employee needs with OhioHealth's strategic goals?

TH: We are deeply committed to balancing the needs of our associates with OhioHealth's broader strategic goals. This requires a thoughtful, associate-centric approach. By actively involving employees in the strategic planning process through surveys, focus groups and feedback sessions, we can gather valuable insights to inform decisions that prioritize both employee satisfaction and organizational success.

Open and transparent communication plays a key role in fostering trust and alignment. When associates see how their work contributes to our goals, it cultivates a culture of continuous improvement and engagement. For example, strategies like flexible work arrangements have been implemented to enhance both job satisfaction and productivity.

Additionally, our commitment to professional development ensures a skilled workforce prepared to meet future challenges while growing within the organization.

Q: What are your top priorities for enhancing culture and supporting exceptional patient care? How will you achieve these goals?

TH: My top priorities for enhancing culture include fostering inclusivity, promoting diversity and ensuring that every associate feels valued and respected. I believe in creating a positive work environment by focusing on associate engagement, supporting well-being and developing programs to regularly recognize and reward accomplishments. These efforts inspire a sense of motivation and pride in what we do, individually and as a team.

By investing in our associates, we create a culture where OhioHealth's core values and mission are reflected in daily practices and decisions, ultimately putting patients' needs first. Consistently gathering feedback allows us to identify opportunities for improvement and implement quality initiatives that enhance patient outcomes and experiences.

To achieve these goals, I will lead by example, demonstrating a commitment to our associates, culture and mission through my actions and decisions. I will also collaborate closely with leaders across departments to ensure alignment, monitor progress and adapt initiatives as needed to drive continuous improvement. By prioritizing culture and associate well-being, we can better support exceptional patient care and achieve our shared goals.