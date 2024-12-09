AdventHealth U partnership offers healthcare job training to underserved communities

Orlando-based AdventHealth University has partnered with Jobs Partnership, a nonprofit career training organization, to launch a new version of the free LifeWorks Skills Training program aimed at preparing Central Florida residents for careers in healthcare.

AdventHealth University is affiliated with Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth. It comprises AHU Orlando, AHU Tampa, AHU Denver and AHU Online, according to its website.

The 12-week healthcare-focused program, which starts in February, will provide participants with an AdventHealth University and Jobs Partnership graduation certificate once their course is complete to signify a readiness to move healthcare career education forward, plus a discount toward one of the multiple workforce development programs at AdventHealth University, according to a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

In 2022, AdventHealth University launched a portfolio of certificates to fill workforce demands, and the system continues to work towards recruiting and retaining entry-level workers for healthcare careers.

The discounted AdventHealth University workforce development programs access now reaches more than 3,000 Jobs Partnership LifeWorks program graduates.

"There is just a tremendous need for on-ramps to entry level healthcare occupations," Lonnie Mixon, vice president of marketing and business development at AdventHealth University, told Becker's Dec. 9. "These traditional methods for filling workforce demand, they're inadequate. We have to be more intentional about building a pipeline, a larger pool from which to draw and upscale individuals to get into healthcare."

The collaboration, supported by AdventHealth, aims to bridge skill gaps in underserved communities. In Florida, workforce shortages are growing due to the state's rapidly expanding population and large baby boom generation retirement, the release said.

"The need for workers is great, and I think we've established a model that easily could be replicated, and we could begin to meet the needs of other hospitals in other communities," Marc Stanakis, president and CEO of Jobs Partnership, told Becker's Dec. 9.





