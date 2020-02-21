4 hospitals adding workers

The following hospitals and health systems have shared hiring plans since Jan. 24:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and the University of Central Florida in Orlando are hiring 10 executives for their new 64-bed facility in Orlando.

2. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, will build a biofactory to produce gene therapy material, creating more than 100 jobs.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare launched a nationwide hiring effort at 63 hospitals in 17 states.

4. The University of Louisville (Ky.) plans to hire nearly 400 physicians and nurses to fill staffing needs at former KentuckyOne properties in Louisville.

