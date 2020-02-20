Career training center to assist displaced Kentucky hospital employees

Employees who will be affected by the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Ky., have new assistance available via a local career training center.

The team will help employees with transition services and job search resources.

Jeremy Faulkner, director of business services and economic development initiatives for the TENCO Workforce Innovation Board, said in a news release that the board been working with hospital leaders for about a month, since the closure was announced.

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health announced in January plans to close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. The hospital has about 1,000 employees. Bon Secours will also close other Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital care sites and the hospital's physician network, Bellefonte Physician Services.

Mr. Faulkner said the board, which serves 10 counties, and hospital leaders have started planning group employee meetings to provide information to affected employees about services, programs, and money available to dislocated workers.

Workers may stop by the board's Ashland Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 606-920-2024 for more information.

The board will also help employees filing unemployment insurance claims and educate them about re-training options. It also will provide affected employees with information on job-seeking and is working with other regional healthcare organizations to help coordinate networking events and job fairs.

Updates on closure plans are available here. More information about workforce development services is available here.

