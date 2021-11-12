4.4 million quit jobs as vacancies soar to over 11 million in September 

The healthcare industry led the charge on hiring as the labor shortage continued in September, revealing the depths of the imbalance in the labor market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare and social assistance sector hired 785,000 people in September, second only to retail trade and accommodation and food services.

However, a record number of people quit their jobs in September at 4.4 million, up from 4.3 million in August. Both the trade and transportation industry as well as the leisure and hospitality industry had the highest quit rates, with over 900,000 people quitting in each. The healthcare industry saw around 589,000 quits in September.

Indeed.com also released statistics on total vacancies, estimating that there are 11.2 million job openings as of Nov. 5. These most recent numbers suggest the deepening mismatch between employees and employers in the labor market.