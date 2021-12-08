4.2 million Americans quit jobs as openings increase to 11 million in October

Some 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, indicating workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs amid labor market disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Dec. 8 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The total is down from 4.4 million in September and represents 2.8 percent of the workforce, the bureau said in its monthly report.

Within the healthcare and social assistance sector, 538,000 people quit their jobs in October, down from 562,000 in September, according to seasonally adjusted numbers.

At the same time, the bureau report showed 11 million job openings nationwide in October, up from 10.6 million the month before.

There were 1.8 million job openings in the healthcare and social assistance sector in October and 698,000 hires.