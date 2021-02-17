Edward-Elmhurst Health launches physician-led health podcast

Edward-Elmhurst Health launched a health and wellness podcast hosted by one of its internal medicine physicians, Mark Gomez, MD, the Warrenville, Ill.-based health system announced Feb. 17.

The podcast, called "Health 360 with Dr. G," started releasing episodes in January. Episodes feature conversations with healthcare experts in which they debunk misinformation and explain how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"If we can talk about things in a comfortable, meaningful way, you might turn that light switch on for somebody," Dr. Gomez said in a news release.

Listeners are encouraged to submit questions, comments and stories about their health successes.

