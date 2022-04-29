4 schools starting nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Four schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The University of Phoenix entered an academic agreement with Central Georgia Technical College in Macon, Ga., that supports building nursing career pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at universities, the university said April 28.

2. Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., is launching a post-baccalaureate nursing program, CBS Minnesota reported April 28.

3. Orange, Texas-based Lamar State College Orange and McNeese State in Lake Charles, La., entered an affiliation agreement to offer graduates from Lamar State College admitted to McNeese’s RN to BSN program a preferred tuition rate, The Orange Leader reported April 28.

4. HCA Healthcare is donating $1.5 million to Miami-based Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences to expand its faculty and offer scholarships to increase enrollment, it said April 26.