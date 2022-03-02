White House fighting for telehealth coverage: 3 action items

As part of its efforts to address the national mental health crisis, the White House endorsed expanded telehealth coverage in a March 1 briefing. Here are three things to know about the administration's plans to increase telehealth access:

The White House said it will work with Congress to ensure coverage of behavioral telehealth across health plans, as well as support telehealth delivery across state lines.



HHS will also establish a "learning collaborative" with state insurance departments to address state-based policies that act as barriers to telehealth access.



The U.S. Office of Personnel Management will also work to promote widespread and confidential telehealth access. The office will encourage Federal Employees Health Benefits Program carriers to adequately reimburse providers for telehealth and eliminate or reduce co-payments for Americans seeking mental health telehealth services.