Top 5 telehealth diagnoses in May

Across the U.S., mental health conditions were the No. 1 telehealth diagnosis in May, according to new data from Fair Health.

Compared to April, mental health conditions accounted for an even larger share of telehealth claims in May, increasing month over month from 34 percent to 40 percent.

Here are the top five telehealth diagnoses in May, ranked by percent of private insurance claims:

1. Mental health conditions: 39.6 percent

2. Joint/soft tissue diseases and issues: 5.5 percent

3. Developmental disorders: 3.4 percent

4. Hypertension: 3.1 percent

5. Skin infections and issues: 2.7 percent



