Mount Sinai, Brigham and Women's Hospital expand 'hospital at home' programs to include COVID-19 patients

By leveraging an algorithm based on information from China and Italy, Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital is selecting COVID-19 patients who can be sent home for the rest of their treatment, according to NBC News.

The "hospital at home" program sends COVID-19 patients home with devices that allow physicians to monitor oxygen levels and heart rates. Nurses and other clinicians will visit the patients' homes twice a day.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has also expanded its intensive "hospital at home" program. To qualify, patients must live a short distance from the hospital.

"We’re trying to triple the number of beds in the New York area," Linda DeCherrie, MD, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told NBC News. "Freeing up beds for other patients is really important."

More articles on telehealth:

$2 trillion stimulus package includes $185M for telehealth at critical access hospitals

200 Hospital for Special Surgery physicians adopt telehealth

Telehealth visits at Mass General, Boston Medical Center skyrocket

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.