Lawmakers introduce bill to make Medicare coverage permanent for certain telehealth services

U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., and Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., introduced a bill on June 12 that would codify Medicare reimbursement for community health centers and rural health clinics for telehealth services.

The Helping Ensure Access to Local TeleHealth Act would permanently extend benefits and access of telehealth to more seniors, regardless of their geographic location.

The legislation would require HHS to revise the Code of Federal Regulations to view telehealth services delivered via federally qualified health centers or rural health clinics as a standard "visit."

"Access to telehealth has become more than just a convenience, but rather a critical necessity in America," Mr. Butterfield said in the news release. "All patients, particularly our Medicare recipients, are in need of a solution to ensure access to telehealth services are free from undue barriers and restrictions."

