10 most common telehealth visit diagnoses during the pandemic — Hypertension is No. 1

An article published by the Epic Health Research Network outlined data on the top 10 telehealth visit diagnoses during the height of the pandemic.



The analysis compares data on telehealth visits from March 15 to May 8 with data from 22 health systems in 17 states covering 7 million patients. Here are the results:



1. Hypertension: 56,633

2. Hyperlipidemia: 36,819

3. Anxiety: 30,301

4. Diabetes: 30,210

5. Pain: 28,093

6. Depression: 22,830

7. Sleep disorder: 20,406

8. Drug therapy: 19,252

9. Asthma: 16,017

10. Cough: 15,188

More articles on telehealth:

Will health systems sustain telehealth if pandemic pay rates, coverage drop?

FCC telehealth awards surpass $100M; Here are the 11 hospitals, health systems that have received the most funding

4 payers that have extended telehealth coverage through 2020





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.