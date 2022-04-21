Intermountain, Banner + more expanding telehealth programs

Listen
Hospitals are expanding their telehealth platforms to improve health outcomes, lower medical costs, free up bed space and provide access to care to all patient communities.
Here are five telehealth expansion projects health systems' have recently created and deployed:
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health launched five services to expand telehealth access to more patients.
- Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare partnered with TytoCare, a company that provides handheld exam kits and apps, to integrate its examination kit into its telehealth appointments, allowing patients to perform guided medical exams with providers from a remote location.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health's completed merger will bring Intermountain's telehealth and virtual healthcare investments to the combined system to help combat specialist shortages and give patients the opportunity to receive care more affordably at home.
- Phoenix-based Banner Health is piloting a telehealth program that will bring obstetrical care specialists to rural patients via phone or video.
- Windber, Pa.-based Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center is creating a telehealth program, equipped with computer monitors, that can be installed into patients' homes to remind them about their telehealth appointments.