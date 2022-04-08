Banner Health launches OB telehealth program for rural patients

Phoenix-based Banner Health is piloting a telehealth program aimed at increasing access to obstetrical care for rural patients.

The OB telehealth project will connect family physicians with obstetric privileges in rural areas with a specialist, whose sole focus is the care of women as they labor and deliver their newborns, via phone or telehealth, according to an April 7 press release. 

This program will provide physicians with a real-time connection to a specialist in inpatient obstetrics care, and allow the OB-GYN hospitalist to access the patient's medical record and assess the health of the newborn and mother via telehealth. 

The program began April 5 at Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter.

Banner Health said it hopes to expand the program to other rural communities.

