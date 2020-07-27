Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota extends telehealth coverage through 2020

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will extend eligibility for expanded telehealth coverage through the end of the year.

Blue Cross in March temporarily expanded telehealth coverage for behavioral health services, medication management and physical, speech and occupational therapy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These services will now be covered through Dec. 31.

The health insurer is also extending its cost-share waiver for COVID-19 testing, related office visits and in-network treatment through the end of the year and all telehealth services for Blue Cross members will continue to be covered at the same reimbursement rate as in-person visits.

More articles on telehealth:

Michigan Medicine pilots 2 remote monitoring, hospital-at-home programs

UC Davis Health, Adventist roll out telemedicine ICU services at Lodi Memorial

New Hampshire makes certain telehealth provisions permanent: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.