New Hampshire makes certain telehealth provisions permanent: 3 things to know

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law July 22 that will make certain parts of the state's expanded telehealth coverage and services permanent, NH Public Radio reports.

Three things to know:

1. The bill requires insurance coverage to be reimbursed at the same rate for services delivered via telehealth and those done in-person, including for Medicaid beneficiaries.

2. New Hampshire now also supports access to medication-assisted treatment in specific settings by means of telehealth.

3. Insurers are prohibited from imposing coverage for telehealth services through an additional benefit plan limitations that include annual or lifetime dollar maximums on coverage, deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, benefit limitation or maximum benefits that are not equally imposed upon similar services provided in-person.

