UC Davis Health, Adventist roll out telemedicine ICU services at Lodi Memorial

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial recently partnered to launch the Lodi hospital's first telemedicine intensive care unit services, according to a July 23 news release.

Through the new program, UC Davis Health pulmonology and critical care physicians will be available 24/7 for telemedicine consultations with clinicians at Lodi Memorial as COVID-19 patients continue to rise across the state.

"Telehealth has always offered transformative healthcare capabilities," UC Davis Medical Center interim CEO Brad Simmons said in the news release. "More importantly, because the San Joaquin County community has been so impacted by the pandemic, the best way to get through such a difficult time is to work together. This dynamic partnership reflects the sharing of skills and expertise, all with a commitment to patients and their families."

The health systems' latest initiative stems from the existing support UC Davis Health provides to adult and pediatric patients at Lodi Memorial. UC Davis Health already provides telehealth services for Lodi Memorial's Level 2 neonatal ICU, neurology and emergency departments.

